Newest playground a long time coming

ECSTATIC: Nate Stowers playing on the new Emerald Outside School Hours Care playground. Kristen Booth

THE newest and biggest playground in Emerald is now open for play.

Emerald Outside School Hours Care has been fundraising for its playground since February, 2017, and now, 16 months later, all the hard work and efforts have paid off.

This week, the children had their first play on the centre's newest addition.

Emerald Outside School Hours Care director Trudy Roberts said they could cater for up to 70 children at a time, so it had to be big enough to fit all of them.

"It's been a long time coming and we couldn't be happier. It's big enough for them to all play on and enjoy,” she said.

"We also had to look into a playground that catered for all ages, abilities and interests.”

Ms Roberts said the playground installation would not have been possible without the many fundraisers and generous community donations received.

"The children have been hyped since the day we selected the playground and showed them pictures,” she said.

"We hope the current and future children who attend Outside School Hours Care get great joy out of this bright and wonderful playground.

"At the end of the day, this was all for them.”