Newlyweds killed four days after wedding

by Phoebe Loomes
9th Oct 2020 8:42 AM

 

A newlywed couple has been killed in a light plane crash just four days after their wedding.

The couple was identified by authorities on Wednesday after their Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed outside of Telluride in Colorado on Tuesday.

The victims, United Airlines pilot Costas John Sivyllis, 30, and his wife Lindsey Vogelaar, 33, had been wed four days before the fatal crash.

Both from Port Orange in Florida, they'd eloped to Telluride for a small wedding on a mountain top, and were on their "adventure-filled honeymoon" which they'd been documenting online, the San Miguel Sheriff said.

A friend wrote in a Facebook tribute: "For such a tragedy to happen to such a perfect couple is hard to understand."

The couple had posted pictures following their wedding.
A friend called it a 'tragedy' that was 'hard to understand'.
The plane crashed in Tellruide, Colorado. Picture: San Miguel Sheriff
The couple had both worked in the airline industry, and Mr Sivyllis was a United Airlines pilot and flight instructor.

"Their Beechcraft Bonanza departed Telluride Airport 1245pm yesterday (Tuesday) and is believed to have crashed as soon as 10-15mins later in Ingram Basin east of Telluride," the Sheriff said.

 

Friends posted moving tributes to the couple online.
The two victims of the crash were identified as newlyweds by the San Miguel Sheriff. Picture: San Miguel Sheriff
"The newlyweds were heading back to Florida with a possible stop in Oklahoma to refuel. They were the only two on the aircraft," the Sheriff said. "The (National Transportation Safety Board) is handling the investigation."

The previous day, officials successfully completed a body recovery mission. They recovered two deceased victims at the crash site, and no survivors.

newlyweds plane crash wedding

