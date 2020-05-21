Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An unsolved outage has taken news organisations around the country down this afternoon as readers are instead greeted with error messages.
An unsolved outage has taken news organisations around the country down this afternoon as readers are instead greeted with error messages.
Technology

News sites mysteriously go down

by Jack Gramenz
21st May 2020 5:11 PM

A number of major news websites are down for readers in two of Australia's biggest cities.

Sydney and Perth visitors to websites for Nine-owned newspapers, Channel 10's soon to be shuttered 10 Daily, and The New York Times have been greeted with error messages when trying to load sites this afternoon.

The error messages appear to be the result of an as-yet unsolved outage for the company many local and international news outlets rely on to deliver their content.

Content delivery network provider Fastly has reported "degraded performance" on its servers in Sydney and Perth according to its website.

The ABC and News Corp so far appear unaffected and are understood to rely on a different provider.

A content delivery network is a group of servers within a geographical location that are co-ordinated to load web pages as quickly as possible.

The incident is currently "unsolved".

More to come

Originally published as News sites mysteriously down

media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Entries open for annual art awards

        premium_icon Entries open for annual art awards

        News The 2020 Central Highlands Annual Art Awards is now accepting entries from established and emerging artists of all ages.

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 PM
        TAKING OFF: Airline increases Mackay flights

        premium_icon TAKING OFF: Airline increases Mackay flights

        Travel ‘Despite several travel restrictions still being in place, the services will be a...

        CQUni slashes Mackay jobs in COVID-19 cost cut

        premium_icon CQUni slashes Mackay jobs in COVID-19 cost cut

        News CQUniversity has slashed its staff due to economic difficulties caused by...

        Driver hospitalised after truck scales embankment

        premium_icon Driver hospitalised after truck scales embankment

        News The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services received a call just before 12.30pm.