Next racing generation

THE Bluff racing family, the McLaughlin family, has fared quite well over the recent Queensland autumn yearling sales, selling two yearlings.

Firstly, at the recent March QTIS sale on the Gold Coast in March, they walked away more than happy after selling lot 374, a Bel Esprit colt, the sire of Black Caviar from their smart race mare Halle Mcollywill.

The McLaughlin bred Bel Esprit colt was knocked down to the highest bidder for a cool $60,000.

The Bluff family backed it up again at the recent April 7 Capricorn yearling sale when putting lot 22 through the sales.

Ring the Filly, by Mossman out of Northern Meteor brood mare Donna Carrera, sold for $24,000 twice the sale average of close to $11,000.

In total, 76 of the yearlings offered sold for a gross of $840,100, representing a clearance rate of 76.4 per cent at an average price of $10,992. which is very healthy.

Plenty of Local Central Queensland buyers were more than active.

Lot 111 topped the sales highest priced yearling, the Better Than Ready - Tiger Dimejan colt / filly sold for a cool $50,000.

Save the date the McLaughlin family has a big day of racing on Bluff Cup Day planned for June 9.

Middlemount Ball

DON'T miss the Middlemount 30th anniversary race club ball on April 28.

The club will host its gala dinner to say thank you to the community for their support over the last 30 years.

Sam McCarthy from the Middlemount Race Club said bookings had been great with more than 180 tickets sold.

There are still plenty of tickets available.

The night of celebrations will include Peter Tighe, owner of arguably Australia's greatest ever horse, Winx, who made it 25 wins in a row equalling Black Caviar's record in the $4million Queen Elizabeth stakes at champion's day at Randwick last Saturday.

Premier Brisbane magician Max Allen will be keeping everyone entertained early in the evening, with Golden Guitar winner Brad Butcher closing the evening.

There will be lucky door prize raffles with Godolphin Australia donating prizes for the evening.