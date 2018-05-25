Next step for the Game Plan

The future of the Game Plan hangs in the balance.

A STRATEGIC plan to determine the support that sporting clubs around the region receive from council is in the pipeline.

The Game Plan, devised by Central Highlands Regional Council, is a 10-year plan for organised sport and active recreation in the region.

It outlines the goals and aspirations of sporting clubs, facilities and programs.

At the council meeting on May 15, a report was submitted that recommended the council endorse a draft tenure framework - compiled from commentary received from the community during the initial round of consultation last year - that could be taken to the community for further engagement.

However, there was a hung vote as four councillors voted against the recommendation and four voted for it.

Mayor Kerry Hayes cast the deciding vote for the recommendation.

Although she voted against the recommendation, Councillor Megan Daniels said she was supportive of the Game Plan because "the process is setting a strategy for sport for our community”.

"There's great elements in there about providing security to sporting groups and focusing on how we can support sustainability of sporting groups as well,” she said.

"When the vote came up the other day, I was really just looking for some more information and explanation around the tenure document.

"This is a process of engagement we need to go through with the community and sometimes all the answers aren't fair until you engage.”

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the Game Plan was about an informed council making sure that sporting clubs across the Central Highlands got the best possible support.

"Council has resolved to go to the next round of engagement but it is clear that our council also wants to make sure that this part of the plan that starts to talk about utilities and water charges and tenure is given proper consideration and debated.

"There has been and will continue to be scrutiny along the way and the resolution at our last meeting shows how important it is to get this right for our communities.

"Any good process will require adjustment and amendment to get it right and that will happen along the way.”