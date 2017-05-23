Nicholls visits Emerald

ROADS, Royalties for the Regions and providing jobs is the focus of the Liberal National Party for the Central Highlands.

Emerald received a visit from LNP Leader Tim Nicholls on Thursday, with the full shadow ministry arriving in town today.

"We are looking forward to being in Emerald, being the electorate of Gregory, and getting around with Lachlan Millar and seeing a few of the things that are happening,” he said.

"It's been a little while since I was up here, though I've been up here a few times so it's good to be back.

"We're going to bring the shadow cabinet. It will be here and we will be having a shadow cabinet meeting together with Politics in the Pub (tonight), which we reckon is a great way to have a listen to what people have to say over a drink or a beer.”

Mr Nicholls said while the focus of his two-day visit was to meet the faces of the Central Highlands, he said it was a great chance for the community to know his party's commitment to regional Queensland.

"We are really committed to getting out to regional Queensland, listening to what people have to say and put in place the plans so that if we are fortunate enough to get elected, we can act on those plans,” he said.

"Some of the big issues around Emerald and the Central Highlands are around roads, the Alpha Clermont Rd, upgrades to the road network, better work on the highways and also discussions around freight and rail, so they are important issues.

"We are concerned with what people have to say about those projects.

"One of the signature policies we had in government, and that we would reintroduce which would benefit places like Emerald, would be around the Royalties for the Regions program.”

Mr Nicholls said he would not only bring it back but make it a $500million program to fund projects in regional towns affected by the resource sector.

"We are big supporters of Adani,” he said.

"We know it's going to be big for jobs, and that's why we are big supporters of ensuring that local communities have the opportunity to work on those projects.

"We are very concerned to see the project go ahead because it's a big job-generating project and it's also good for regional communities like Emerald who do a lot of the heavy metals work around the equipment and refurbishment supplies, as well as providing opportunities for people who actually work on the construction and the mine itself.

"It's a key project for regional Queensland and for communities like the Central Highlands, and equally the opportunities it provides other communities.”