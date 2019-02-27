Kyrgios blasts past Open rival

NICK Kyrgios showed just how good he can be when he puts his mind to it with a scintillating 6-3 7-5 win over Andreas Seppi in Mexico.

The controversial Australian advanced to the second round of the Mexico Open with the clinical victory over the Italian that took him just over an hour to wrap up.

Kyrgios was on the money for much of the encounter but lost his cool late in the second set when trying to close out the match. He berated himself and belted a ball into the crowd, earning himself a warning from the umpire.

Last week the Canberra product was accused of looking disinterested in his clash against fellow Australian John Millman at the Delray Beach Open in Florida. He hit out critics who accused him of tanking - in a match he ended up winning - and it was later revealed he was battling knee troubles.

There were no such question marks today. Kyrgios was tuned in and showed plenty of focus and emotion on the big points.

He let out a roar and delivered a fist pump when he secured the win in his best performance of the year, which saw him send down 13 aces.

Kyrgios has now booked himself a meeting with either Rafael Nadal or Mischa Zverev in the second round.

Tough to pick up, but pretty sure Nick just said:



"What would I do if I played Rafa like this? I wouldn't be able to move."



Someone correct me if they heard something else. pic.twitter.com/aXat0RljTF — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) 27 February 2019

It had been a disappointing 2019 for Kyrgios before today. He was knocked out of the second round of the Brisbane International and lost to Milos Raonic in the first round of the Australian Open.

He then tumbled out of the Delray Beach Open in a three-sets loss to World No. 82 Radu Albot, during which he blew up at spectators and officials.

Those in the stands started booing when the Australian called for the trainer in the first set of that match but things got personal when he took aim at one fan in particular. According to tennis commentator John Horn, Kyrgios and the fan exchanged words towards the end of the first set.

Kyrgios reportedly swore and said: "No one told you to be here … why don't you do something else."

He was hit with a code violation for his use of colourful language before allegedly turning his attention to a linesperson during the second set, clapping sarcastically.

He pulled the same move later in the match only this time he was back to throwing shade at the fans, saying "good stuff champ" to someone who'd annoyed him previously.

Kyrgios joined fellow Aussie John Millman in the Round of 16, while Alexei Popyrin fell to second seed Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

Popyrin found the step up in class a bit too much after being thrust into the main draw when Bernard Tomic withdrew from their second-round qualifying encounter.