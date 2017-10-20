29°
News

Night of nights for Isaac region

HEADLINE ACT: Mezzanine will perform chart toppers across the eras late into the night.
HEADLINE ACT: Mezzanine will perform chart toppers across the eras late into the night.
by Kristen Booth

HELP raise awareness for mental health tomorrow night at Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker's charitable extravaganza.

The 2017 Mayor's Charity Ball will be working to fight the stigma surrounding mental illness in the region.

Director of the Isaac Regional Charity Fund, Mayor Baker said the region needed to talk about mental illness openly.

"More than three million Australians are living with depression or anxiety and every day eight are taking their own life nationally,” she said.

"In Isaac, in our communities, we need to raise awareness surrounding mental illness.

"Meaningful conversations change the way our communities think and I believe we can do this better, together.”

The elegant black tie affair will include a formal three-course dinner, live music and great prizes.

The evening will be kept light-hearted by MC Nigel the Entertainer.

He will keep guests entertained, with support from local talent Kate Lockyer, Bek Andrews, and headline performers Mezzanine.

Following formalities, guests will enjoy a night of dancing.

There will also be a charity auction, with a range of holiday escape packages up for grabs.

Mayor's Charity Ball organiser Melissa Westcott said the night gave people a chance to support the Isaac community.

"It's a socially enjoyable night for everyone,” she said.

"People get the satisfaction of putting their money back into supporting the community.

"Everyone gets to dress up, and that is something the ladies love.”

Don't miss out on your chance to dine, dance and make a difference by raising funds and awareness for this good cause.

If you are unable to attend the night but still want to contribute, donations can be made to the charity fun.

For more information, visit isaac.qld.gov.au/

Topics:  2017 mayors ball isaac regional council mayor's ball mental health awareness

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Dingoes take home gold

Dingoes take home gold

CQ Dingoes, are proud to not only have enjoyed an undefeated carnival in Townsville recently, but to promote growing sport for young women throughout the region

Mum shows strength

GO GIRL: Jennifer Oswald representing Queensland in the Australian Masters League CrossFit competition at the Gold Coast .

It's difficult to believe Jennifer Oswald was never a sporty person.

Local spirit caught on stage

GETTING INTO CHARACTER: Emerald Little Theatre performers film scenes at McIndoe Park for use in theatre show Locals at the Local.

Emerald Little Theatre performs new stage show, Locals at the Local.

Explore our own backyard

Australian possum fur coat.

Discover more about the town of Rolleston.

Local Partners