Night of nights for Isaac region

HEADLINE ACT: Mezzanine will perform chart toppers across the eras late into the night.

HELP raise awareness for mental health tomorrow night at Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker's charitable extravaganza.

The 2017 Mayor's Charity Ball will be working to fight the stigma surrounding mental illness in the region.

Director of the Isaac Regional Charity Fund, Mayor Baker said the region needed to talk about mental illness openly.

"More than three million Australians are living with depression or anxiety and every day eight are taking their own life nationally,” she said.

"In Isaac, in our communities, we need to raise awareness surrounding mental illness.

"Meaningful conversations change the way our communities think and I believe we can do this better, together.”

The elegant black tie affair will include a formal three-course dinner, live music and great prizes.

The evening will be kept light-hearted by MC Nigel the Entertainer.

He will keep guests entertained, with support from local talent Kate Lockyer, Bek Andrews, and headline performers Mezzanine.

Following formalities, guests will enjoy a night of dancing.

There will also be a charity auction, with a range of holiday escape packages up for grabs.

Mayor's Charity Ball organiser Melissa Westcott said the night gave people a chance to support the Isaac community.

"It's a socially enjoyable night for everyone,” she said.

"People get the satisfaction of putting their money back into supporting the community.

"Everyone gets to dress up, and that is something the ladies love.”

Don't miss out on your chance to dine, dance and make a difference by raising funds and awareness for this good cause.

If you are unable to attend the night but still want to contribute, donations can be made to the charity fun.

For more information, visit isaac.qld.gov.au/