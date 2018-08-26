LISTEN: Man stranded in ocean after boat hits whale and sinks

NIGHT RESCUE: A MAN has been rescued from the ocean off the western side of Fraser Island overnight, after his boat hit a whale and sank, leaving him floating alone in the water.

UPDATE: A MAN had to be rescued from waters off Hervey after his boat collided with a whale and began to sink in the dark.

The individual aboard the eight-metre vessel was spotted by a rescue helicopter about an hour-and-a-half after the whale incident.

Hervey Bay Water Police Senior Constable Craig Collings said the man was affected by hyperthermia and suffered an injury to an arm.

"It was a little bit difficult to actually get him into the (police) vessel," Snr Const Collings said.

"He was quite fatigued and relieved at the same time."

The man was located about 20 nautical miles off Hervey Bay at about 4.30am.

His rescue was a joint operation between multiple agencies.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked by Australian Search and Rescue (AUSSAR) at 3am this morning after reports a boat had struck a whale in the Platypus Bay area and was taking on water.

The helicopter arrived quickly on scene and within half an hour of the original call, spotted the single occupant of the boat, wearing a life jacket, floating in the water.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew kept visual contact with man, while communicating with Volunteer Marine Rescue (VMR) and Queensland Water Police (QPS) who were both heading to the location.

The boatie was picked up by the QPS vessel and taken to the mainland, where he was met by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) officers who took him to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked by Australian Search and Rescue (AUSSAR) at 3am this morning after reports a boat had struck a whale in the Platypus Bay area and was taking on water. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

