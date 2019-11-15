Night screening for Toy Story 4

ENJOY a movie under the stars while raising funds for children with learning difficulties and their families in the community.

Grace Simpson is hosting a special outdoor screening of Toy Story 4 with all proceeds going to BUSHKids to help assist with the costs that are required to improve the health and wellbeing of children.

“As a Kindergarten assistant, I see so many kids with communication difficulties, behavioural problems, and anxiety and it so amazing having BUSHkids that give great resources to children and family to achieve their full potential,” she said.

Miss Simpson is a 2020 Sunflower Festival Queen Entrant and chose BUSHKids as her non-profit organisation to raise funds for as part of her duties.

“I have chosen them to be able to give back to BUSHKids for all the great things they do for children and families in the community and to continue on with their great work,” she said.

Moviegoers will also have a chance to win an Emerald Cinema Complex gift voucher and movie snacks through a raffle on the night.

Miss Simpson expects it to be a great night out and an opportunity to get friends and family to spend time together.

Dinner and snacks will be available from 6pm and throughout the night, with a selection of burgers, hot dogs, hot chips, grazing plates, a candy bar and soft drinks.

Pre-sale ticket are available at the Emerald Christian College office. Tickets can also be purchased on the night.