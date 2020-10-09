Nightmare Bruce Hwy commute after caravan rollover

Traffic on the Bruce Highway is heavily backed up due to a caravan rollover at Coochin Creek. Photo: Clayton's Towing

Traffic is at a standstill on the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek after a caravan rolled, blocking the southbound lanes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the rollover on the Johnston Rd off-ramp about 9.30am and assessed two patients.

Traffic is heavily delayed following a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Coochin Creek. Photo: Queensland Traffic camera

There were no serious injuries and both patients declined ambulance transport.

The crash has caused nightmare traffic for drivers heading south, with police warning significant delays.

Traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper traffic backed up. Motorists have been urged to proceed with caution or seek an alternative route.