The popular Nimbin law reform festival was launched in the spirit of social disobedience – but organisers are taking no chances.
The popular Nimbin law reform festival was launched in the spirit of social disobedience – but organisers are taking no chances.
Health

MardiGrass plans go up in smoke

by Luke Mortimer
17th Mar 2020 5:03 PM
POPULAR Nimbin cannabis festival MardiGrass was launched in the spirit of social disobedience, but organisers are taking no chances when it comes to coronavirus.

The May 1-3 rally pushing for law reform has been postponed due to the threat of COVID-19.

"Scomo (Prime Minister Scott Morrison) leaves us no choice anyway and lots of people need to make travel arrangements," organisers said.

Nimbin MardiGrass has been postponed and could be cancelled this year.
Tickets already bought for the annual cannabis bash will be refunded or carried over, organisers said in a statement.

"We've reluctantly decided to postpone MardiGrass 1-3 May 2020 due to the uncertain times surrounding the coronavirus," it read.

"The plan is to let things settle and move the dates forward once we are in the clear.

"Tickets will be fully refunded or carried over to the next MardiGrass."

The festival could even end up cancelled for the year.

"So hopefully see you all later in the year, or at the worst, May 2021," the statement read.

MardiGrass draws thousands of people to Nimbin in northern NSW each year. Picture: Annette/Dew
"We may do some MardiGrass events online over the Mayday weekend so keep an eye out for that as we go truly global."

The statement was signed off on by the MardiGrass Organising Body.

MardiGrass was created by The Nimbin HEMP Embassy in 1993 to showcase local sentiment around cannabis laws and to push for change.

Cannabis smoking and the consumption of edibles occurs in plain sight and on a widespread basis during Mardigrass, which is patrolled by NSW Police.

