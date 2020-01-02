Nine people injured in 'horrific' highway smash

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the Pacific Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the Pacific Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

'HORRIFIC' was the word used by emergency services to describe the scene of a two-car collision north of Ulmarra.

At around 3.30pm on New Year's Day, a Volkswagen and a Mitsubishi four-wheel-drive collided on the Pacific Highway resulting in nine people injured, three of whom seriously injured and requiring critical care.

Two Westpac Rescue Helicopters were dispatched, one from Lismore and another from Newcastle, and, upon arrival at scene the Helicopters Critical Care Medical teams assisted local emergency services to treat and release two trapped occupants.

"The 38-year-old passenger of the Volkswagen and the 44-year-old driver of the Mitsubishi were airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital, while the 28-year-old driver of the Volkswagen was airlifted to Lismore Base Hospital," a NSW Police spokesperson said.

"All other occupants of the Mitsubishi were taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital for minor injuries."

Fire and Rescue NSW Station 307 South Grafton were also on scene, initially providing fire protection before assisting with Ambulance NSW and SES to recover patients still trapped inside the vehicles.

"The highway was completely blocked," Fire and Rescue South Grafton captain Paul Danvers said.

"My crew went out there led by Deputy Captain David Wilks... it was an horrific scene."

One patient sustained multiple leg fractures and head injuries while the other suffered leg and pelvis injuries.

Despite the severity of the incident, an NSW Police spokesperson confirmed no fatalities occurred.

It is not yet known if the occupants of either vehicle were from the Clarence Valley region.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the collision.