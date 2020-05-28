Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nissan has slumped into the red for the first time in 11 years and has announced it will close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia.
Nissan has slumped into the red for the first time in 11 years and has announced it will close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia.
Business

Nissan to shut car plants

by Yuri Kageyama
28th May 2020 8:25 PM

Nissan has announced it will close auto plants in Spain and Indonesia, as it sinks into the red for the first time in 11 years, as the coronavirus pandemic sends global demand plunging and halts production.

Nissan's Chief Executive Makoto Uchida has told reporters production in Europe will be centred on the British plant in Sunderland, and the Indonesian operation will move to Thailand, as the Japanese automaker reduces global production by 20 per cent.

Nissan Motor Co reported on Thursday a 671.2 billion yen ($A9.4 billion) loss for the fiscal year ended in March, its first annual loss since getting slammed by aftermath of the financial crisis in the year ending in March 2009.

Yokohama-based Nissan had recorded a 319 billion yen profit the previous fiscal year through March 2019.

Nissan said its global vehicle production dropped 62 per cent in April to 150,388 vehicles from a year ago. Global vehicle sales slipped almost 42 per cent last month.

Its sales for the fiscal year ended in March sank almost 15 per cent to 9.9 trillion yen ($A138.6 billion).

"The future remains unclear and it is extremely hard to predict," Uchida said.

Originally published as Nissan to shut Indonesia, Spain car plants

motoring nissan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special test will reveal source of Blackwater virus

        premium_icon Special test will reveal source of Blackwater virus

        News AUTHORITIES will run a special test to see whether they can scientifically link the COVID-19 case of Nathan Turner to the Rockhampton nurse.

        Reports of crash on Peak Downs Highway

        premium_icon Reports of crash on Peak Downs Highway

        Breaking Paramedics are racing along the Peak Downs Highway to attend a crash 40km northeast...

        Itinerant Indian food comes to Emerald

        premium_icon Itinerant Indian food comes to Emerald

        News Indian chef Raj, with his travelling Royal Kitchen On Wheels food van, is in...

        House for sale targeted in theft crime

        House for sale targeted in theft crime

        News A smart TV, box trailer, go kart, clothing are among items stolen from the Moranbah...