No answer on council’s public holiday cancellation

COUNCIL is still deliberating on whether to cancel a public holiday next month.

It comes as the Mackay Show Association was forced to postpone the 141st agricultural show, with hopes the revised show season would start in October or November.

Cr Williamson said the council had not made a decision over the show public holiday, which was set for Thursday June 18.

“The Premier has suggested other councils wanting to request a change to their show holidays should consider an August date to help create a Queensland long weekend,’’ he said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday approved a request from Brisbane City Council to move the Ekka show holiday to August.

Cr Williamson said the special long weekend was a bid to help boost Queensland tourism.

He said the Premier suggested other councils follow Brisbane’s lead.

However the Whitsunday and Isaac regions will keep their scheduled show holidays.

The Bowen Show Committee announced the show holiday would go ahead on June 23, despite the show being postponed.

Isaac Regional Council also said the region’s holiday would still go ahead, despite the Clermont Show gates remaining closed.

“(Even though) the Isaac region’s show has been cancelled, the day is a gazetted public holiday and is still officially sanctioned by the Queensland Government,” chief executive officer Gary Stevenson said.

Mr Stevenson said Moranbah, Clermont, Middlemount, Dysart, Kilcummin and surrounding rural areas would keep their public holiday on Wednesday May 27.

Council services, including waste management facilities and libraries, would be closed for the holiday.

The decision will not impact the Pioneer Valley Show, Sarina Show and Show Whitsunday, which are not traditionally given public holidays.