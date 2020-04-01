An old fashioned defensive training wall at an empty football ground in Karlsruhe, Germany.

An old fashioned defensive training wall at an empty football ground in Karlsruhe, Germany.

A German club's supporters are planning to replace real-life fans with plastic ones when the Bundesliga resumes - and raise some money for a child's medical treatment in the process.

Borussia Monchengladbach supporters have come up with a novel way to support their team, even though they probably won't be allowed to attend games for a while longer because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Watch Football Mini Replays On-Demand with KAYO. A-League, Socceroos, Matildas plus European and English leagues. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

One Gladbach supporters group is giving members the chance to create life-size plastic figures that will be placed in the stadium in their places when - and if - the Bundesliga is able to complete its season.

"We don't have any concrete expectations but it should be a couple of thousand fans anyway," the FPMG club's liaison officer Thomas "Tower" Weinmann told The Associated Press.

For 19 euros ($21) each supporter can have their portrait taken and reprinted on hard weatherproof plastic cutouts. From each sale, 2 euros ($2.20) will go toward a fundraising campaign for a boy named Ben to receive treatment for spinal muscular atrophy.

Another portion of the money raised will go toward supporting seven workers in the fan club whose jobs are under threat with no soccer being played.

"The rest is pure manufacturing and processing costs. With this we're also helping two small companies in Monchengladbach that had to close their shops," FPMG says on its website. "So no profit will be made, and when the 'war is won' and we can all go back to the stadium, everyone can take their portrait in plastic as a souvenir of a memorable time."

Originally published as No fans allowed? Send a plastic cutout of yourself instead