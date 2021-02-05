‘No FIFO’: How locals can get involved in $1bn CQ coal mine

Construction will start later this year on the $1bn Olive Downs mine.

The company behind the $1 billion Olive Downs coal mine project has revealed it will be seeking to employ locals from surrounding towns to fill the 1500 jobs up for grabs, ruling out any fly-in, fly-out rosters.

Pembroke Resources has provided a major update on the status of the mega mine, which last year was granted the last of the major approvals required to start construction.

A Pembroke spokesman said construction was still planned to go ahead later this year, despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has impacted activities and the company is committed to respecting guidelines in place for safe operations during this challenging period,” the spokesman said.

“Some matters are out of the company’s control, and it will ensure it provides updates on any material change to its plans should COVID measures continue.

“Overall, the company is excited about the opportunity to progress the project in 2021 as planned.”

Olive Downs, situated between Moranbah is Dysart, is set to provide 500 construction jobs and 1000 roles once it is fully operational.

The company spokesman ruled out any fly-in, fly-out rosters.

“The project will support the local community with the aim to only employ from the surrounding towns,” he said.

“The mine will develop recruitment policies and processes for local employment, the attraction of ‘new local’ personnel, female and indigenous participation.

“All jobs will be advertised within the Isaac LGA and employment opportunities will be promoted widely. Applicants will be screened based on merit and fit with requirements.”

The project is expected to contribute an estimated $8 billion to the local economy and more than $10 billion to Queensland’s economy over its 79-year lifespan.

On top of this, the spokesman said Pembroke had signed an indigenous Land Use Agreement with the Barada Barna Aboriginal Corporation, the traditional owners of the land on which the project will be developed.

MINING PROJECT: A new $1 billion coking coal mine at Olive Downs located southeast of Moranbah in the Bowen Basin was approved by the Queensland Government.

These agreements provide for a commercial benefits package for the entire life of the mine and include upfront and annual monetary payments into a trust for the Barada Barna native title holders as well as an employment program for members of the Barada Barna community.

Pembroke has also developed a cultural heritage management plan to manage impacts on aboriginal cultural heritage.

Olive Downs is expected to produce up to 15 million tonnes a year of metallurgical coal, which will be transported by rail to the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal for export to key international markets like Japan, China, India and South Korea.

There is also an Industry Capability Network Gateway Portal for suppliers.

The company can be contacted at info@pembrokeresources.com.au if suppliers would like more information.

Pembroke Resources Olive Downs general manager Blair Richardson is a keynote speaker at Friday’s Resource Industry Network February industry briefing.

