US ELECTION 2020 LIVE BLOG: Biden is on the verge of victory

Welcome back to our live coverage of the US election.

We are on the cusp of an election result, with Joe Biden taking the lead in the one remaining state he needs to reach 270 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania, and its 20 electoral votes, will be enough to win the election for Mr Biden. As things stand, Mr Biden leads by 8000 votes there, having once trailed by 700,000, before officials started to count the mail-in vote.

Now, with more than 100,000 ballots left - many of them from heavily Democratic areas - he seems all but certain to win. We still have to wait and see, though.

Mr Biden has also inched in front in Georgia. He is up by a tiny margin of fewer than 2000 votes there, with very few left to count. He is probably going to win the state, but don't expect the TV networks to project it anytime soon, given how close it is. And the state government has already announced there will be a recount.

Three other states remain contested. Mr Biden leads in Nevada and seems all but certain to win it, as most of the outstanding votes are from Democrat-leaning Clark County. The President leads in North Carolina, and should hold on, though we probably won't know for certain until next week.

And then there's Arizona. Fox News and The Associated Press both called it for Mr Biden days ago. Other networks haven't, and the Trump campaign has insisted it will end up winning the state. It's certainly a close contest, and we will keep watching it, though the latest batch of votes suggests Mr Trump is not catching up fast enough to overtake Mr Biden there.

Read on for all the latest election news.

Biden's lead grows, he will address nation tonight:

Not much of an update here, but Joe Biden's advantage in Pennsylvania has inched up again and now stands at about 12,000 votes.

At a press conference a short time ago, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said the Trump campaign had "not produced one iota of evidence" to back up its claims of fraud.

One other thing - we're hearing Mr Biden plans to address the American people during primetime tonight.

That's still a fair few hours away, so the election might be called before he speaks.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Georgia confirms a recount is coming:

Georgia's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, just gave a brief statement to the media, confirming the state was heading towards a recount.

"With a margin this small, there will be likely a recount in Georgia," Mr Raffensperger said.

"The final tally in Georgia has huge implications for the entire country. The stakes are high and the emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work.

"We will get it right, and we will defend the integrity of our elections.

"This process is and will remain open and transparent to monitors. If any member of the public raises legitimate concerns, we'll investigate those."

The word "legitimate" is doing a lot of work in that sentence.

Mr Raffensperger, incidentally, is a Republican.

The media conference also addressed those outstanding overseas and military ballots Donald Trump suggested were "missing" earlier.

Again, they are not missing.

There are currently 8410 of these ballots that will be accepted and counted if they are received by the deadline at close of business today. Sometimes people request absentee ballots and don't end up returning them. It's not a sign of foul play.

Hours until more results from Nevada:

We'll be waiting a fair while for more results from Nevada. According to NBC News, the next batch from Clark County (where most of the remaining votes are) will be released at 7pm my time. That's about four hours away.

Trump releases a new statement:

The Trump campaign has released a written statement from the President.

"We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and that this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process," he says.

"From the beginning we have said that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn.

"We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation."

So, this is considerably more measured in tone than what we heard from Donald Trump at the White House last night. It's a little loose with the facts though.

There has not been resistance to the "basic principle" that illegal ballots should not be counted.

There has been an insistence that the campaign provide evidence to support its claims that illegal ballots are being counted. As things stand, it has presented no such evidence.

