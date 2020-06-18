Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Farvardin Daliri has made this giant kookaburra from scratch.
Farvardin Daliri has made this giant kookaburra from scratch.
Offbeat

No laughing matter: Giant kookaburra grounded

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
18th Jun 2020 5:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A giant kookaburra that has made national headlines will still take pride of place at the Townsville Cultural Festival despite suffering a brief scare.

The larger-than-life kookaburra was created by Dr Farvardin Daliri in Brisbane for this year's festival, but after receiving widespread media coverage his giant creation caught the attention of transport regulators.

The transportation set-up for the kookaburra was found to be too long, meaning Dr Daliri would have to reduce the length of his creation by 30cm.

"Everything is fine. The reason why we are not moving (to Townsville) yet is because of crowd issues and COVID-19 restrictions," Dr Daliri said.

"We will have the official launch on July 22 at the Multicultural Office (in Brisbane) and it will be invitation only. We are getting a lot of requests from schools, council and other people asking if we can visit, so we are making a plan of our journey from Brisbane to Townsville so we can visit as many places as we can."

Dr Farvardin Daliri, Executive Director Townsville Cultural Fest. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Dr Farvardin Daliri, Executive Director Townsville Cultural Fest. Picture: Shae Beplate.

The kookaburra's journey from Brisbane to Townsville is set to take three weeks and will arrive just before the start of the Townsville Cultural Festival being held on August 14-16.

"I chose the kookaburra because they make everybody laugh, particularly during these times when we're confined to our own spaces," Dr Daliri said.

"We just want to bring everyone together to have a laugh. It's a unique animal, we're the only place in the world with a laughing bird."

Originally published as No laughing matter: Giant kookaburra grounded

More Stories

giant kookaburra kookaburra offbeat

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grants available to kickstart shovel ready projects

        Grants available to kickstart shovel ready projects

        News The program is expected to create news jobs and support regional communities.

        Mystery surrounds why company dumped mine contracts

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds why company dumped mine contracts

        Business The decision was made following a strategic review

        WATCH: Police raid rural property, seize drugs, gun

        premium_icon WATCH: Police raid rural property, seize drugs, gun

        Crime Seven people face more than 100 charges

        STIs rise across Mackay despite lockdown measures

        premium_icon STIs rise across Mackay despite lockdown measures

        Health Medical professionals beg residents to use protection