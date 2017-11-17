No limits on goal setting

INSPIRATION: Heidi Keene was selected as the 2018 Commonwealth Games baton bearer for Clermont.

GIVING is the biggest value to 12-year-old Heidi Keene, who has raised nearly $6000 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

After being nominated by her school principal, who said Heidi was an advocate for both her school and community, Heidi was selected as a baton bearer to represent Clermont in the 2018 Commonwealth Games Queens Baton Relay.

Heidi's mother Dana Keene said Heidi couldn't believe it when she heard she had been nominated.

"She was so excited to tell all her friends and family,” she said.

Heidi is already showing strong leadership skills within her school, with the title of school captain at Clermont State School.

"I have spent my whole school life at Clermont State School, so I wanted to be a part of the leadership role to help my school the best I can,” she said.

"I also like to be a positive role model towards my peers.

"My main inspiration to do the shave was my older sister Chloe Keene,” she said.

"She did the shave when she was in grade seven and raised $6500 for the Leukaemia Foundation.

"I also wanted to raise money for the families that were going through treatment, so they could see each other everyday, just like I get to see my family.

"I always thought what it would be like to be away from my mum and dad if I were sick and that makes me feel sad for sick children.”

With her friend Hannah Lyons and the continuous generosity of Clermont, Heidi was able to raise a combined amount of nearly $6000, and also donated her long hair to the Alopecia Foundation.

"Donating my hair to the Alopecia Foundation made me feel happy knowing that people who have no hair can actually feel good about themselves again,” she said.

"When I first shaved I felt different, people did stare at me.

"Kids and even some adults thought I was a boy. This made me think of how horrible it must feel being sick and people staring at you.

"Every small effort from people with a caring and giving nature can make a

big impact on somebodies life.”

Rarely missing out on a community event, Heidi said she loved being a part of community events, especially the ones that helped raise money.

"I've taken part and helped in many fundraising events, such as rainbow runs, mud runs, and school fetes,” she said.

"I'm not the best in every event but I like to give everything a go.

"I always want to show

the younger kids what it looks like to be a good sport.”

Mrs Keene said Heidi couldn't wait for next year to come so she can run the relay.

"She is very proud to represent her community in such a special event.”