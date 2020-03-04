Menu
Demonstrators have turned out to keep murder victim Hannah Clarke and her children in the public consciousness and demand action on domestic violence.
Crime

No more silence: Demonstrators march for Hannah

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
4th Mar 2020 7:12 PM
THE group was united under a solemn but powerful mantra: "love should not harm".

Brisbane's March 4 Hannah was one of five across the country - including in Adelaide, Melbourne, Newcastle and Canberra - where the community joined in solidarity just weeks after the tragedy that shook the country to its core.

Organiser Angela McLeod said the March 4 Hannah was both a call to action and solemn vigil for Hannah Clarke and her children Aaliyah, Laianah and Trey, murdered in a horrendous act of domestic violence at Camp Hill in Brisbane's east.

"We're calling for domestic violence to be called a national crisis," Ms McLeod said.

"With one woman dying from domestic violence every week, it seems like a crisis to me."

The Brisbane crowd was small in number but loud in voice, as it chanted, "No more silence, stop domestic violence."

Demonstrators at the March 4 Hannah in Brisbane’s CBD
"There's so much talk of change, and that's a good thing," Ms McLeod said.

"My concern is that the talk will fade as time goes on.

"Change needs funding, change needs action, that's what we're demanding."

The demonstrators marched through Brisbane's CBD, from the family law courts on Tank St, through King George Square to Parliament House.

The March 4 Hannah is the latest in a series of events and demonstration shining a light on domestic violence in the wake of an inconceivable tragedy.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 
 

