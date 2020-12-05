Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
Health

No new cases recorded in NSW

by Gerard Cockburn
5th Dec 2020 10:30 AM

No new cases of locally acquired coronavirus have been recorded in New South Wales in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night.

NSW state health authorities confirmed zero new cases had been recorded within the state from local transmission.

Two new coronavirus cases were recorded from returned overseas travellers, who are within the state's hotel quarantine system.

NSW Health has also linked the recent infection of a Sydney hotel worker to a US strain of the virus.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW since the start of the pandemic is 4416 and 11,593 tests were reported in the past 24 hours.

Victoria has also recorded no new cases and no lives lost from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as No new cases recorded in NSW

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court orders Ports Corp hand over dredging diary

        Premium Content Court orders Ports Corp hand over dredging diary

        News Staff at Gladstone Ports Corporation have been ordered to search their work sites for any documents.

        Police crack down on road safety after Emerald fatality

        Premium Content Police crack down on road safety after Emerald fatality

        News Investigations continue into the death of an Emerald man after his vehicle crashed...

        Scholarship offered to research the health of Fitzroy Basin

        Premium Content Scholarship offered to research the health of Fitzroy Basin

        News $2000 is being offered to attract a CQUniversity student to research the health of...

        Station hand drink-driver almost three times the limit

        Premium Content Station hand drink-driver almost three times the limit

        Crime Magistrate warns of dire consequences when drink-drivers take the risk.