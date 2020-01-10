‘No remorse’: Meghan’s sister weighs in on Megxit

Meghan Markle's controversial half-sister, Samantha, has given an interview on Sunrise this morning where she divulged on the latest royal scandal.

Samantha, whose father is Thomas Markle, appeared on the Channel 7 breakfast show to declare the Duchess of Sussex was the reason behind the rift in the British royal family.

"I have said that if she will do this to our family, she would do it to yours," she said. "We (her family) all felt, as the world knows, very ghosted.

"The world mocked me as being jealous and bitter and I was just being very honest in saying, 'look, I love her, she is my sister, but humanitarians and diplomats don't behave like this'."

Samantha, 55, became renowned for blasting her half-sister - who she grew up with but became estranged from as they got older - around the time of Meghan and Harry's royal wedding in 2018, as she wasn't invited to the nuptials.

There was much speculation over whether Meghan's father Thomas, 75, would attend, after it was revealed he staged paparazzi photos of himself for money and gave a string of paid TV interviews.

Thomas ended up boycotting the wedding in Windsor in May 2018 as he was recovering from heart surgery. He reportedly has never met Prince Harry and hasn't spoke to Meghan since.

Samantha used the scandal as a way of proving her point that Meghan had abandoned her family since becoming famous, and after yesterday's news Meghan and Harry were quitting as "senior" royals, she believes she's gained some credibility.

"As I saw protocol being broken and the rift between the royals, especially Harry and William, I thought there was something going on here that contradicts the definition of humanitarian and diplomat," she said.

"I saw divisiveness, I saw selfishness and I thought, 'why isn't she working harder to, you know, bridge the gap with our family and with the royals?'

"Under it all, I can come and say 'I told you so' (but) it is not like that. It is more … I think it is very hurtful for our family to see this because I extended an olive branch and tried to appeal to the heart I thought she had.

"I thought there would be unity moving forward between our family and the royal family.

"It's just been so divisive by every angle that it is unconscionable. I don't understand how she could have allowed this to happen with no remorse."

Samantha also had a stab at the amount of money Meghan had used during her stint as a senior member of the royal family.

"To find out there is going to be this exodus and this attempt at suddenly wanting independence, well, that is great after you, quote, abscond with multiple million dollars from the royal wedding, (and) to say that you are quitting and going to be independent … it is really insulting.

"I'm shocked this is happening to the royal family."

Meghan and Harry's decision - announced on Wednesday night local time - comes as no big surprise, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making it clear they've been struggling under the intense public scrutiny over the past year.

This week, they returned to royal duties after a successful six-week break in Canada over Christmas - and it's understood arrangements are now being made to allow them to live there for a significant portion of the year.

In the statement, the royal couple explained their decision came after "months of reflection and internal discussions".