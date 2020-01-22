No rookie mistakes in Jonathan Brown’s SuperCoach team

I learned my lesson the hard way.

Last year I signed up for SuperCoach as an enthusiastic rookie, and stumbled straight into some traps for new players. I won't be making those mistakes again.

If you're a first-time player, learn some lessons from my 2019 campaign.

There is a difference between a traditional footy team and a SuperCoach team. I'm not handing out any medals for selfless team acts or role players that go unnoticed by the public. In SuperCoach, it's all about points, points, points.

Last year I selected players with my heart, not my head, and looked after the key forward fraternity by picking Joe Daniher and Jack Riewoldt.

That didn't work out so well (sorry Jack but your five goals in the Grand Final was too late for my SuperCoach side). To make my team as a key forward this year you're going to have to be Wayne Carey, Buddy Franklin and Royce Hart rolled into one.

I also thought it was crazy to spend almost $1.5 million of a $10 million salary cap on two ruckmen. By the end of the year Brodie Grundy and Max Gawn were the top two scorers in SuperCoach - and they both hardly missed a game. Just spend the cash and lock them away.

I also made the rookie mistake of picking injury-prone players, but this is a double-edged sword because players coming back from injury can present terrific value.

One easy rule is to avoid guys who haven't played in four years. I hope Harley Bennell can make it back and show us his huge talent, but he won't be in my SuperCoach team.

I'm a little nervous about including Sam Docherty, Devon Smith and Izak Rankine after they missed so much time with injury, but I'm confident they can get through the season in one piece.

Stephen Hill is way too cheap for a guy who can collect 25 touches every week, and Jack Steven is capable of being an $600,000 player after his move to Geelong.

James Sicily scores a lot of SuperCoach points from intercept marks. Picture: Michael Klein

One thing I got right last year was picking James Sicily so he's a lock again in defence. I'll have a word to Clarko to make sure he doesn't shift him to full-forward again.

I've been doing my research to get some early mail on this year's top rookies, and I can tell you that Matt Rowell is a must-have. I went down to Gold Coast training the other day and he looked like a young Michael Voss - with even more sunscreen.

My spies around the country tell me Hayden Young will play early for Fremantle and No.5 draft pick Dylan Stephens is ready for senior action at Sydney, which will be looking to refresh its ageing midfield this season.

Speaking of inside mail, look out for Lin Jong to have a big year. He's not a name you would have heard a lot in SuperCoach but I expect him to play on a wing opposite Lachie Hunter.

Another player I'm expecting a big spike from is Will Setterfield, who is fit and settled after playing 18 games in his first year the Blues.

If you need an idea of what to expect from Browny's Bruisers in 2020, look at the mighty Lions last year. In fact, I'm so confident I've already told my wife Kylie to upgrade our holiday plans with a firm eye on the $50,000 prize.