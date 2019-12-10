Menu
Bank of Queensland CEO George Frazis. Pic: Britta Campion / The Australian
Business

’No scandal here’: BOQ boss eases investors’ concerns

by AAP
10th Dec 2019 11:47 AM
BANK of Queensland says it is strengthening its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism funding protections in response to concerns by AUSTRAC, but is not aware of any non-reporting of issues to the financial crimes watchdog.

Chief executive George Frazis, who until March led Westpac's retail operations, told BoQ's annual general meeting this morning a 2018 AUSTRAC review had identified potential compliance contraventions of anti-money laundering counter-terrorism funding laws.

But he said his bank was not aware of any instances of non-reporting.

"All of our international payments are processed through the SWIFT payment network and therefore have the appropriate monitoring and reporting attached to them," Mr Frazis said.

Mr Frazis said the lender will update the market on the results of a detailed strategy review in February following a "clearly disappointing" year marked by a 14 per cent drop in earnings, a shrinking net interest margin, higher loan impairment expenses, and a worsening outlook.

"We are very aware that we need to move quickly to return the company to sustainable and profitable growth," Mr Frazis said.

"Whilst there are a number of foundational investments already underway, building an organisation that is innovative, nimble and one that makes banking easy for our customers, will take time." BoQ shares were down 0.4 per cent at $7.42 after 30 minutes of trade on Tuesday, and have lost 23.4 per cent in 2019.

BoQ reiterated FY20 will be a difficult year, with lower year-on-year cash earnings expected, as well as higher post-royal commission costs, and increased operating expenses related to tech investment.

Mr Frazis said the firm's strategic focus would include reducing the number of products and simplifying IT platforms as part of a migration to the cloud.

"A simpler business will also make it somewhat easier for us to navigate the rising investment and regulatory costs we face," he said.

