No shame in talking about mental health

GET TALKING: Mitch Gow and Grant Oswald want the region's men to know there's no shame in talking about their struggles.

GET TALKING: Mitch Gow and Grant Oswald want the region's men to know there's no shame in talking about their struggles.

CLERMONT Pharmacy owner Grant Oswald knows first-hand that mental health issues can impact anyone.

"My life is fantastic. I am happily married, have two beautiful kids, no health problems, a successful business, but it still got to me,” he said.

"It may happen again and I'm not certain what the trigger was.”

Mr Oswald said his first step on the road to recovery was admitting he had a problem.

"We are all taught from such a young age to get up and stay strong,” he said.

"Mental health is not a scratch on your arm.”

"You need to ask someone, 'please give me a hand'.

"It's a great excuse to just go out and have a beer and relax, asking for a game of golf, just being with someone.

"I am slowly turning a corner, but there's a long way to go.”

Mr Oswald's experience with depression inspired him to organise the Jugs and Jocks men's night to get together and talk to each other.

"It's just about opening up those communication channels,” he said.

"People came from towns around the region from a diverse range of ages.

"The response has been fantastic and more than a dozen people have asked for the next one.

"Men are crazy creatures - we service our cars and trailers and don't worry about ourselves until something is broken.

"It's a big issue to talk about how we're feeling because we don't want to be seen as being soft.

"We don't get together as men as much as we should. It's hard to get together and meet.

"The FIFO workers and all the shift work, it makes it a lot harder.”

Mr Oswald said rural and remote areas didn't have the same resources as the cities did.

"Men are under pressure anywhere, but out here they are so reliant on weather and uncontrollable factors,” he said.

"Farmers and graziers are at the mercy of the weather. A rain storm at the wrong time can mean the loss of their income.”

For those suffering with mental health issues, Mr Oswald said the first thing to do was admit there was a problem.

Men and women across the region will get the chance to focus on their mental health to start the new year, when The Resilience Project returns to Clermont on January 25.