Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police made a surprise find when they opened a dictionary inside drug trafficker Eric Daniel Neesom's house.
Police made a surprise find when they opened a dictionary inside drug trafficker Eric Daniel Neesom's house.
News

Spell in jail after cops look up drugs in fake dictionary

Danielle Buckley
21st Nov 2019 2:46 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GATTON drug trafficker used a fake dictionary and coded text messages to conceal his "street level" business, a court has heard.

Eric Daniel Neesom, 40, will spend the next 12 months in jail after being sentenced for supplying marijuana and methylamphetamine over three weeks in October 2017.

Neesom fronted Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to trafficking, drug possession and a raft of summary charges.

Liar, liar, pants on hire! Drugs came with 'borrowed' undies

Prosecutor Victoria Adams told the court that when police executed a search warrant at Neesom's house on October 27, 2017 they found empty clip seal bags and cannabis inside a fake dictionary, as well as homemade water pipes and a stolen iPad.

A forensic examination of Neesom's phone revealed he had supplied drugs to 33 people using the code words "green" when selling marijuana and "white" for methylamphetamine.

Ms Adams said Neesom had "negotiated prices, upsold and derived benefit" from the sale of the drugs and described his criminal history as lengthy.

Neesom's defence barrister Amelia Loode told the court that since moving away from Gatton, her client had been "working hard" to improve his life, giving up drugs and caring for his sick father in Ipswich.

"He says that moving himself out of that area and taking on the responsibility of his father is something that has kept him away from that environment," Ms Loode said.

Ms Loode said the father of four only trafficked over a short period and his business had "no sophistication".

Justice Elizabeth Wilson sentenced Neesom to three years' jail.

He will be released on parole on November 21, 2020. - NewsRegional

crime dictionary drugs eric daniel neesom
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I hit rock bottom’: Tradie's heartbreak turning point

        premium_icon ‘I hit rock bottom’: Tradie's heartbreak turning point

        Travel "A lot of people in the mining and construction industry face the isolation of being stuck in the same place, doing the same job," he said.

        Bundy the victim of state and federal neglect: Frecklington

        premium_icon Bundy the victim of state and federal neglect: Frecklington

        News “Regional Queensland has missed out and I don’t think it’s right."

        Regional Qld ‘ignored’ in $1.9b cash splash

        premium_icon Regional Qld ‘ignored’ in $1.9b cash splash

        News ABOUT $1.9 billion has been brought forward for critical road and infrastructure...

        Scientists build melanoma risk profile

        premium_icon Scientists build melanoma risk profile

        News 420 of the participants developed melanoma for the first time