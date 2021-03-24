Menu
There is one design we love about Australian homes above all others.
Home & Decorating

No.1 design feature we want in our homes

by James MacSmith
24th Mar 2021 4:05 PM
Sustainability is the key design feature we love in our homes, our list of the 21 Grandest Designs in Australia has revealed.

Readers were invited to rank for themselves the top 21 homes, celebrated architect and host of Grand Designs Australia Peter Maddison nominated as the best houses from the nine series of the hit Foxtel show.

Readers agreed with some of Mr Maddison's ratings but they disagreed with just as many.

Sawmill House, Yackandandah was readers’ favourite Grand Designs Australia home. Picture: Ben Hosking.
The incredible Yackandandah Sawmill House, which was Mr Maddison's third pick, topped our Readers' 21. The brief for the 100 sqm property centred on creating a one-bedroom sustainable home with a small footprint.

At No.2 was Hunters Hill Textural, (No.5 for Mr Maddison) a home inspired by Sri Lankan architectural inspiration.

Third was Mr Maddison's top choice the stunning Mystery Bay home designed to settle into its surrounds and is on axis with an adjoining mountain.

Hunters Hill Textural, Hunters Hill, NSW via Grand Designs Australia. Picture: Foxtel
Our readers fourth choice was the futuristic Sand Dune House in Inverloch, Victoria, which first came in at No.7.

And fifth on our Readers' Choice list was the wonderfully creative off the grid King Island Whale Tail.

See the Readers' Choice 21 complete list by clicking on the icon in the interactive below.

The new series of Grand Designs Australia starts Wednesdays at 8.30pm from March 31 on Foxtel's LifeStyle channel.

