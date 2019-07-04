Noel accuses Liam of ‘threatening’ wife

Brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, members of band ''Oasis'' 31 May 2005.

NOEL Gallagher has accused brother Liam of sending a threatening message about his wife Sara - via his teenage daughter.

The Oasis rocker posted what he claims is a screengrab of Liam's message to daughter Anais, where 'Uncle Liam' warns that their step mum - Noel's wife Sara MacDonald - "needs to be very careful".

According to The Sun, it is the latest chapter in an ugly fallout between the brothers that led to Oasis splitting in 2009 and has kept going ever since.

On Twitter, Noel posted a screengrab of Sara's Instagram, where she brands Liam a "fat t**t" and a tribute act and mocks his Glastonbury performance.

Underneath is 46-year-old Liam's alleged response which was sent to Anais, 19.

The guitarist, 52, wrote: "So you're sending threatening messages via my teenage daughter now are you?

"You always were good at intimidating women though eh? What you planning on doing anyway?"

The message that set it all off. Picture: Instagram

Referencing the incident in which Liam was caught on camera grabbing his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther around the throat in Chiltern Firehouse, Noel added: "Grabbing my wife around the throat to show her who's boss … or maybe trying to waddle through our double gates and performing 'S***wave in the communal garden or daubing your w*** lyrics on the toilet walls?

"If I wake up to find one of the kids gerbils upside down on the cheeseboard with a knife in it I'll be sure to inform the local care in the community officer.

"And don't try and kidnap the cat either, we've just employed Ross Kemp as his close protection officer.

Noel Gallagher sends message to Liam. Picture: Twitter

"Enjoy the summer Big T***, catch up soon."

Liam blames Sara for breaking up Oasis, previously tweeting how she "f****d" with Noel's head and hid his passport ahead of the band's US tour.

He's since likened her to both serial killer Rosemary West and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The band split in August 2009 after they cancelled their slot at the V Festival in the UK with Liam citing laryngitis.

My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour I love you both dearly LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2019

Noel blamed the cancellation on his brother's hangover but was forced to retract the statement when Liam began legal action against him.

Days later the pair almost came to blows in Paris before a gig which was called off moments before it was due to start.

Noel than announced he was quitting, and said in a statement: "It is with some sadness and great relief … I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer."

Liam and Noel in Oasis’ last incarnation in 2008. Picture: Supplied

Liam has taunted Noel ever since the split, but the put-downs have got increasingly toxic when he launched a solo career last year.

Last June, Liam accused Noel of snubbing the One Love Manchester Concert in aid of Ariana Grande fans caught in the Manchester Arena bombing.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.