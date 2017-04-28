Nominate your business today

NOMINATIONS are open for the Central Highlands Business Excellence Awards.

Humble local businesses are encouraged to sing their own praises for the biennial event delivered by the Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC).

Businesses can nominate in up to three of nine categories by completing the simple online form at chdc.com.au.

CHDC general manager Sandra Hobbs said nominating is the "start of a rewarding journey for each of our entrants, regardless of whether they become a finalist or a winner”.

"It's an opportunity to promote your business and its achievements to a wider audience, while also reflecting on your success so far and what you can do differently in the future,” she said.

Once a nomination is received, the nominee is invited to complete a comprehensive entry form, with support and guidance from CHDC's business development officer.

Finalists will then host a site visit by the awards' three independent judges.

All entrants are also encouraged to take part in business development workshops held in the lead up to a gala dinner for the awards on October 28.

This is the third time CHDC has hosted the Awards. In 2015, the awards attracted 125 nominations from which 86 entries were received.

"The feedback from previous entrants is that the awards are a valuable learning and motivational tool for businesses,” Ms Hobbs said.

"They also appreciated the opportunity to come together at the gala dinner to collectively celebrate the efforts and achievements of the broader business community.”

Nominations close May 26.