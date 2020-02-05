Nominations open for inspiring Isaac women

NOMINATIONS are now open for the 2020 Inspiring Women in Isaac Awards, to recognise and celebrate local women who empower and make a positive difference to their community.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the awards were the community’s chance to nominate women of all ages and from all walks of life who help made the region a better place to live, work and play.

“This is our chance to celebrate the diverse Isaac community of strong women and the valuable contributions they make to our communities,” she said.

“We are calling on residents to shine a spotlight on the inspirational stories and community contributions of some of the Isaac’s finest women and help us celebrate the pure people power which drives our region.

“Our two award categories are Inspiring Woman in Isaac and Inspiring Young Woman in Isaac.

“Nominees could be someone special in your family, workplace or community. We all know ordinary women who play an extraordinary role in our community.”

Mayor Baker said nominees and winners would be recognised at International Women’s Day events in communities across the region, held as part of the 2020 Queensland Women’s Week celebrations from March 6 to 15.

“Queensland Women’s Week is an expansion of International Women’s Day and is a chance to reflect on the progress made by women and to celebrate the acts of courage and determination by amazing women,” she said.

“Everyone has a role to play in creating communities that aims to empower and inspire women and girls.

“We should be able to embrace and celebrate our unique qualities and experiences.”

Nominations can be completed online at Council’s website isaac.qld.gov.au or forms can be collected from Council offices and libraries. Nominations close Friday, February 21.