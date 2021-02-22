Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kids fitness
Kids fitness
Education

NOMINATIONS OPEN: Search begins for CQ school stars

Jacobbe McBride
22nd Feb 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland’s Minister for Education has urged Central Queenslanders to nominate a star in their school’s community.

Grace Grace said nominations opened Monday for the annual Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools, recognising the educators and schools making an inspirational difference in their students’ lives.

“This annual program has been recognising and rewarding state schools for more than 21 years for their efforts in significantly improving student learning outcomes,” Ms Grace said.

“As Education Minister I have seen some amazing entrants and winners over the years and I look forward to seeing more examples of excellent teaching and leadership practices in 2021.”

The 10 award categories showcase a wide range of excellence in teaching practice from the earliest years through to senior levels.

Award-winning teachers, principals, leadership teams and school communities will share in $314,000 worth of grants to support innovation.

The categories are:

  • The Network 10 Showcase Award for Excellence in the Early and Primary Years
  • The QSuper Showcase Award for Excellence in the Secondary Years
  • The CQUniversity Australia Showcase Award for Excellence in Inclusive Education
  • The RemServ Showcase Award for Excellence in Parent and Community Engagement
  • The Education Queensland International Showcase Award for Excellence in Global Engagement
  • The Queensland Teachers’ Union Showcase Award for Excellence in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Education
  • The Teachers Mutual Bank Showcase Award for Excellence in Rural and Remote Education
  • The TUH Health Fund Showcase Award for Excellence in Teaching
  • The Griffith University Jack Pizzey Award for Excellence in School Leadership
  • The Bevan Brennan Every Child Needs a Champion Award.

Nominations close on 7 May.

Regional award winners will be announced in June, state finalists in August, and overall state winners on World Teachers’ Day on October 29.

Information and submission guidelines are available HERE.

education minister grace grace queensland education queensland government showcase awards for excellence in schools
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ conviction overturned, new trial ordered after jury bias

        Premium Content CQ conviction overturned, new trial ordered after jury bias

        News The man has been accused of having sexual relations with his stepdaughter

        It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Premium Content It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Health Historic vaccine rollout plots path back to normal life: CHO

        Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        Premium Content Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        News Queenslanders back assisted dying, except for their own relatives

        Women topple men in BMA’s largest apprentice cohort

        Premium Content Women topple men in BMA’s largest apprentice cohort

        Careers The largest cohort of apprentices are taking their first steps in a career in...