Nominees uncertain as vote count continues

VOTE COUNT: The Central Highlands election will be declared when the results are mathematically certain.

THE vote count for the Central Highlands Regional Council election sits just above 65 per cent of all enrolled electors.

This Saturday, April 18, will mark three weeks since election day. Eight councillors will be elected to work with incumbent mayor Kerry Hayes, elected unopposed.

In the first preference count, Megan Daniels leads the 13 nominees with 10.64 per cent.

After Mrs Daniels come Christine Rolfe (9.45 per cent), Gai Sypher (8.56 per cent), and Janice Moriarty (8.35 per cent), and Joseph Burns (8.18 per cent).

Mrs Moriarty said that for the sake of “stability in the community”, it would be good to know when councillors can “get on with the job”.

Mr Burns said “it’s understandable given the circumstances” that the vote count might take some time.

Natalie Curtis (7.8 per cent) and Charlie Brimblecombe (7.72 per cent) for now hold the sixth and seventh positions.

Anne Carpenter (7.34 per cent) and Alan McIndoe (7.26 per cent) are vying for the final spot.

“It’s starting to draw out too long for me now,” Mrs Carpenter said. “I think it’s because of the closeness of the votes.”

The 2016 local government election took more than two and a half weeks to fully declare.

The election will be declared by the Electoral Commission of Queensland when the outcome is mathematically certain.