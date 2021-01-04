Noosa Dolphins duo glassed in surf club attack

Concept of the cost of craft beers

Two prominent Noosa Dolphins rugby union players were glassed in an "unprovoked" attack at the Noosa Surf Club on New Year's Eve.

Noosa Police Station acting officer-in-charge Troy Cavell confirmed the incident, which unfolded about 7pm, involved two Dolphins players aged 24 and 25.

Sen-Sgt Cavell reviewed footage of the incident and said one of the players was hit from behind.

He said police were looking for one man who fled the club after the incident that was believed to be from Brisbane.

"He hit one of them over the head with a glass and then hit the other one," Sen-Sgt Cavell said.

"I've seen the footage, he just walked up grabbed an empty glass and hit him in the back of the head.

"They didn't see it coming, it was totally unexpected, unprovoked.

"The other fella copped it to the side of the face."

Police would not release the victims' names however the Sunshine Coast Daily understands one was involved in the Dolphins A-grade premiership set-up in 2020.

Noosa Dolphins president Donald McKill has been approached for comment.

Sen-Sgt said the pair were not wearing Dolphins attire at the time and was unsure how serious the injuries were beyond lacerations and bruising.

"I don't think they had to go to hospital or anything," he said.

Police have identified the alleged assaulter and Sen-Sgt Cavell said he awaits serious assault charges.

Sen-Sgt Cavell estimated a crowd of about 10,000 celebrated the New Year at Noosa in "crazy" numbers but the majority of revellers were well-behaved.

"We had 4,000 here for Schoolies, at there were at least double that," he said.

"But if you look at previous years, we had 28 arrests which was no different, ambulance had 20 calls to attend to.

"There were a few scuffles on the beach and a lot of instructions to tip alcohol out.

"We found at there was a younger age group this year who travelled here from the likes of Nambour, Buderim or Sippy Downs."