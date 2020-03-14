Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Weather

Looming cyclone to batter island with 100km/h winds

by Darren Cartwright
14th Mar 2020 8:42 AM

An impending cyclone over the Coral Sea is likely to batter Norfolk Island with winds exceeding 100km/h on Monday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Andrea Peace said the looming cyclone is expected to become a category two system by Sunday.

"The system is a high chance of forming into a tropical cyclone on Saturday and continue to intensify into a category two system early on Sunday," Ms Peace said.

She said computer modelling had it passing to the northeast of Norfolk Island.

"Depending on the systems path there may be a period on Monday where storm force winds with gusts in excess of 120 km per hour are experienced at the Island."

She said it was too early to determine if it would maintain its cyclone structure as it passed Norfolk Island.

"Regardless, it has the potential to have tropical cyclone like impacts including very heavy rainfall and damaging winds."

More Stories

Show More
coral sea cyclone norfolk island weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        premium_icon CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        News The announcement comes just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced non-essential events of more than 500 people would be banned from Monday

        Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        premium_icon Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        News The young friends have created a space to better the health of teens, adults and...

        CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        Breaking A statement from the Government confirms Rockhampton's first case as...

        Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        premium_icon Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        News The tragedy happened during a morning of carnage on the roads