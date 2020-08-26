Menu
Soldier dies at barracks

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
26th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.

Brendan Brannelly, aged around 60, is believed to have died overnight due to a heart attack.

The source said despite resuscitation efforts the man could not be revived.

The long term Territorian worked as an assistant principal with the NT School of Distance Education.

Defence has been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as NORFORCE soldier dies at Larrakeyah Barracks

