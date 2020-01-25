Greg Norman strips down for viral challenge

Greg Norman has joined in on the latest viral craze.

GREG Norman has never been afraid of ditching the shirt and sharing images of his ripped physique to the world.

The Aussie golfing legend has sent tongues wagging on several occasions in the past by uploading shirtless and even completely nude images of himself to social media.

So when another opportunity presented itself, Norman didn't hesitate and grabbed it with both hands as he joined in on the fun.

The latest internet sensation has come in the form of the "Dolly Parton Challenge" which requires people to upload four separate pictures under different social media headlines.

LinkedIn is know as the more professional networking tool, with Facebook and Instagram the more fun/easy going. The fourth and final one is of course the dating app Tinder.

Norman's first two images were straightforward enough with one of him in a suit on the phone next to one of him on the golf course.

It was his Instagram and Tinder images, however, that caught the eye. We'll let you decided with your own eyes...

The image in the bottom right corner comes from when Norman stripped down and bared all for ESPN's Body Magazine in 2018.

The one of him working out comes from a Men's Health magazine story from November, 2019 where Norman spoke about wanting to live beyond 100 years of age.

"I've been very open about the fact that I want to be the longest-living Norman," he told Men's Health.

"And the Normans have got some really good genes. On my mother's side, it's 90s and 100s. My dad (Mervyn) is 93 this year. And I'd like to hit 108, 110."

The latest upload joins a long history of Norman posting near-naked images of himself to his social media account, just how long until he strikes again we'll never know.