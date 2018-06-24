North Burnett man killed in freak accident at Woodford Show

THE KING: Brian King with his bulls at the Mundubbera Show last year.

RENOWNED stock contractor and Mundubbera man Brian King was killed in a freak accident at the Woodford Showgrounds on Saturday night.

Around 9pm the 58-year-old was reversing his truck and cattle trailer when it collided with another parked trailer.

Mr King slipped from the driver's side stairs and fell underneath his moving vehicle.

Witnesses called paramedics and performed CPR however despite their efforts the man died at the scene.

Emergency Services arrived at the Showgrounds around 9.20pm.

Queensland Police said an investigation by Workplace Health and Safety is under way.

Tributes have begun flowing for the beloved man who was heavily involved with the National Rodeo Association (NRA) and local shows.

Mr King and his family own BK Bucking Bulls and recently helped in hosting the Burnett Buckle Series throughout the North Burnett.

The 2018 NRA Rodeo Queen Creedence Donoghue said she sends her condolences to the family and friends of Mr King.

"He was a great contractor to the National Rodeo Association and will be dearly missed within the rodeo family and outside by the people who knew him," she said.