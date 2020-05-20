Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
A firearm and ammunition seized by police in Richmond
Crime

North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

20th May 2020 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged a North Queensland man after a gun was allegedly fired into a unit yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to a property in Fouth Avenue, Mount Isa, after reports of a disturbance outside the address

When police arrived residents them the man had fled the address in a vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant on a Richmond motel as a result of information received where the man was located.

It will be alleged officers found a revolver style handgun and ammunition inside.

A 35-year-old Townview man will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today charged with threatening violence - discharge firearms.

If you have information for police contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hour a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

 

Originally published as North Queensland man charged after alleged shooting

More Stories

crime guns queensland crime shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Big threats identified for tiny pollinators

        premium_icon Big threats identified for tiny pollinators

        Rural Farmers are all abuzz about some of the smallest workers in agriculture for World Bee Day

        Mining towns named state’s worst animal collision hot spots

        premium_icon Mining towns named state’s worst animal collision hot spots

        Pets & Animals Fears animal road deaths will further impact vulnerable wildlife.

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        Rental market tightens to record levels in mining town

        premium_icon Rental market tightens to record levels in mining town

        Property Vacancy rates for rental properties have reportedly tightened to zero per cent.