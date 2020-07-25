‘Not a drill’: Qld nightclub’s bizarre COVID-19 request

A CAIRNS nightclub has made a bizarre request to punters after strict social distancing rules were reinstated across Queensland.

The Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation issued a statement to all Queensland licensees yesterday afternoon about new rules coming into immediate effect.

"For the past three weeks patrons have been able to stand and enjoy a drink, while adhering to patron density rules, but it is challenging for patrons to maintain social distancing while they're out having a drink with friends," Commissioner for Liquor and Gaming Victoria Thomson wrote.

"As social distancing is a key element of the strategy to minimise community transmission the CHO (Chief Health Officer) directed people be seated when attending licensed venues as it reminds them to keep their distance from others.

"People can still go up to a bar and buy a drink, but they must then sit at a table.

"They can sit at the bar if there are chairs, provided they meet patron density requirements."

The switch caught venue operators across Cairns by surprise - and they had to think quick to get a plan of attack in order.

Gilligan's took the logical step of calling on patrons to BYO chairs on Friday night, and threw free entry into the mix for those who did.

"This is not a drill," the nightclub's Facebook page insisted.

"In light of the government now asking everyone to return to their seats when coming to party with us … we have decided to throw a chair party!

"BYO chair … Turn up with your own chair and score VIP free entry.

"See you and your chair tonight."

The new rules come as Far North health authorities ramp audits of COVID-safe plans after reports of some businesses not enforcing social distancing and hygiene measures.

Originally published as 'Not a drill': Cairns nightclub's bizarre COVID-19 request