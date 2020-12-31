‘Not a toy’: Don’t let off flares for NYE

VMR Round Hill is asking residents to refrain from letting off flares for New Year’s Eve. (Pictured: A safety demonstration by Marine and Safety Tasmania.)

VMR Round Hill is asking residents to refrain from letting off flares for New Year’s Eve. (Pictured: A safety demonstration by Marine and Safety Tasmania.)

The team at Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill is urging boaties to leave their flares alone this New Year's Eve after a period of bad weather along the coast.

This follows an incident on Wednesday where VMR could not get in contact with a boat at Lady Elliot Island, which did not have a radio on board.

VMR Round Hill Volunteers Loretu Rapa, Josie Meng and Andy Cassingham at their open day on January 4, 2020.

Secretary Josie Meng said fortunately the boat made it back to Round Hill Creek unscathed but without being able to reach the people on board there were concerns.

"Thankfully they turned up and they were okay," Ms Meng said.

"The conditions at the time were no good."

The incident came about the same time a helicopter rescue mission to help a boat in distress was occurring near Bundaberg.

Ms Meng said the weather wasn't expected to get any better over coming days with strong winds up to 30 knots predicted along the coast.

Conditions at Round Hill Creek as seen on the web cam on December 31, 2020.

She urged boaties to both stay on land and make sure their boats were anchored properly.

"In this type of weather people need to re-check all their anchorage and make sure all their lines are safe if the wind changes," she said.

As the new year approached, Ms Meng also asked people not to let off flares as an amusement.

The Bribie Island Emergency Services doing a flare demonstration. Pic: Josh Woning.

"They're not a toy," she said.

"Don't let off flares because we don't know if it's a real activation.

"It's wasting valuable assets and time."

Ms Meng said if the weather improved, boaties should always ensure they had life jackets, an EPIRB, enough fuel on board and a radio.

"Mobile phones are a great asset but they have limitations," she said.

"A working radio is a must if you're in this neck of the woods."

To view the creek conditions, check the VMR webcam here.

VMR Round Hill always appreciates local support.

VMR Round Hill Open Day

VMR Round Hill is hosting an open day which will include a chance to speak to the team, officers from water police and Queensland Parks, a flare demonstration and a chance to win a 1770 Reef trip in a raffle.

When: January 15, 10am - 2pm

Where: 539 Captain Cook Dr, Seventeen Seventy

Read more:

MAYDAY CALL: How VMR helped distressed skipper

Busy day of callouts for VMR Round Hill

Text messages prove stricken dinghy passenger's salvation