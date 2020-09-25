Not again! Pins found in strawberries

An 11-year-old boy has found multiple pins in a punnet of strawberries bought from a supermarket.

An 11-year-old boy has found pins inside multiple strawberries that were bought from a supermarket in the Adelaide Hills on Thursday.

The punnet of "Berry Indulgence" strawberries come from a Queensland strawberry farm.

Anne Lentakis took to Facebook posting photos and videos showing her slicing open the fruit to reveal the needles.

"Multiple pins found in Strawberries purchased in Stirling this afternoon. Reported to the store and all related items have been removed from shelves," the post read.

While Ms Lentakis reported the finding to SA Police, she did not reveal which store because she did not want "to put anyone out of business".

"They were found by my 11yo son, so this is purely a 'heads up' that's all," she said.

A mother has found pins in strawberries purchased from a store in Stirling, SA. Picture: Anne Lentakis/Facebook

SA Police said they were investigating.

"Investigators are working with the store and the reporting person to establish how the contamination occurred," a spokeswoman said.

"Police advise the public that it is a serious offence to contaminate food products and to do so can have obvious dangers for others."

The food safety crisis began in 2018 where a large number of punnets grown in Queensland and Western Australia were contaminated with needles.

There were also fears of copycats across the country.

One incident involved a Melbourne woman who was rushed to hospital in September last year after biting into a chocolate-covered strawberry and finding a needle stuck inside.

