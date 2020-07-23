‘Not good enough’: Doc broke quarantine after hot spot visit

A Queensland doctor returning from a COVID hotspot in Melbourne has been fined thousands of dollars for breaching mandatory quarantine orders.

The 38-year-old Rockhampton man was fined $4003 after allegedly provided misleading information on his border declaration pass.

The man returned from a personal trip to Melbourne on July 12, and thought he was exempt from quarantine orders due to his profession.

Health Minister and Deputy Premier Steven Miles sternly reminded Queenslanders that quarantine rules were strict and inflexible.

"Nobody is above these rules no matter what they're profession, so we expect people to be honest …"

"It's being honest with us about the risk that they have COVID."

Mr Miles called the man's actions 'frankly disappointing'.

"This isn't good enough from anyone let alone a health professional, someone who should know the risks, someone who should know better," he said.

"They should know that these restrictions are in place to keep Queenslanders safe, to keep them safe to keep their patients safe.

"This should send a strong message that the police are checking and if you lie, if you break these restrictions, the penalties are very significant.

"I know that having to go into quarantine is an inconvenience for some, but nobody is above these rules, no matter what their profession."

Mr Miles did not provide details about how the doctor misled on his border declaration pass.

The doctor has now been placed into 14 days of hotel quarantine.

It is unclear if the man treated patients in Queensland after his return.

Originally published as 'Not good enough': Doctor broke quarantine after hot spot visit