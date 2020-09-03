’Not sure how she survived’: Woman seven times over limit

A POLICE prosecutor said she wasn't sure how a Maryborough woman was still alive after she returned a shockingly high blood alcohol reading.

Carolyn Ann Greenwood, 43, was more than seven times over the limit when police tested her, Maryborough Magistrates Court heard.

Greenwood pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and being over the legal alcohol limit while in charge of a vehicle when she appeared in court Wednesday.

Police prosecutor Kath Stagoll said police were called when a car was spotted parked at a strange angle.

Greenwood was in the driver's seat.

A bottle of alcohol was also in the vehicle, which had mostly been drunk.

When she was asked to undergo a breath test, she returned a reading of 0.363, the court heard.

"I'm not sure how she survived such a high reading," Sgt Stagoll said.

"It's lucky no one was injured on this occasion."

Defence lawyer Natasha McKeough said Greenwood had recently been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

"She had been enduring hearing voices and consumed alcohol to mask those voices," she said.

Greenwood had been dealing with mental health issues for 10 years, Ms McKeough said.

She had two children, was in a relationship and had work.

"Things have changed dramatically since her diagnosis," Ms McKeough said.

Magistrate Kurt Fowler said Greenwood's history of drink-driving was "alarming at best" with extraordinarily high levels of alcohol being recorded.

"The only suitable sentence is one of imprisonment," he said.

Greenwood was sentenced to six months in prison, wholly suspended for 18 months.

She was disqualified from driving for two years.