Notorious sex offender ‘spiked’ in jail

Shannon Norgate has been released from jail after being sentenced for charges including not reporting his 17-year-old girlfriend.

Infamous sex offender Shannon Norgate has allegedly been attacked by his cell mate while in custody, a court has heard.

Norgate appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court today via video link from jail where he told Magistrate Andrew Hackett his cell mate allegedly "spiked" him two nights ago.

"They took me to hospital," Norgate said.

Defence lawyer Sharan Kang said Norgate's notoriety - following his high profile conviction for the sexual assault of two boys, one aged four, who Norgate lured into a school toilet in Gladstone while disguised as a police officer in 2019 - meant he had been subject to numerous attacks including an assault where he sustained internal bleeding.

Norgate had also been assaulted by a member of the public at a Brisbane transit centre in July last year.

The assaults were raised due to the possibility of further jail time facing Norgate following conviction of several offences today and the question of whether he should receive bail ahead of resentencing in the district court for breaching a sentence.

Today he pleaded guilty to charges including failing to comply with reporting conditions, failing to appear in court and breaching bail.

The court heard in one instance Norgate - who had been in custody since December 4 after he was arrested by Toowoomba police and had his parole revoked in court - failed to notify authorities about a contact with a child, who Norgate said was his 17-year-old girlfriend.

In November Norgate appeared in the Caboolture Magistrates Court where police prosecutors applied for a forfeiture order for his mobile phone.

The forfeiture order followed Norgate's October 23 conviction of breaching his bail by using the device which could connect to the internet.

Today, Ms Kang told the court Norgate, 23, suffered several mental health problems including post traumatic stress disorder, depression and personality disorder.

Norgate was given a head sentence of one month jail, suspended for 12 months for failing to appear in court. He was also fined $300 for breaching a probation order.

He was also granted bail to live at Loganlea before being recommitted to Ipswich District Court for breaching a suspended sentence.

"It brings me no glee to say you're aware of the sort of fate that you can be (subject to in custody)," Magistrate Hackett said.

