Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Notorious serial baby killer learns fate

24th Mar 2021 9:54 AM

 

A court has knocked back a last-ditch bid from jailed mother Kathleen Folbigg to contest her 2003 convictions for killing her four infant children.

The NSW Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday morning there was an "ample basis" for a recent inquiry to conclude there was no reasonable doubt surrounding Folbigg's guilt.

Folbigg was convicted in 2003 of murdering her babies Patrick, Sarah and Laura and of the manslaughter of her 19-day-old son Caleb in four separate incidents over a decade, starting in 1989.

She maintains her innocence.

In 2019 Justice Reginald Blanch heard an inquiry into Folbigg's convictions, considering whether new medical developments pointed to her exoneration.

He concluded the inquiry reinforced her guilt.

But Folbigg asked the Court of Appeal to review Justice Blanch's findings, saying he had made errors.

More Stories

child killer crime editors picks kathleen folbigg

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Emerald Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Three people injured in multi-vehicle crash

        Breaking Queensland Ambulance Service transported three patients to hospital.

        ‘I crave silence’: Stalker sentenced in District Court

        Premium Content ‘I crave silence’: Stalker sentenced in District Court

        Crime “Your behaviour was serious and caused significant emotional harm.”

        Next steps for three CQ mine death cases in court

        Premium Content Next steps for three CQ mine death cases in court

        News David Routledge, Allan Houston and Brad Duxbury were all killed at CQ mines within...