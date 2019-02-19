Kate Ritchie’s smokin’ undies shoot

Kate Ritchie stars in the new Jockey Underwear campaign.

NOVA radio host Kate Ritchie has flaunted her incredible body in a series of sexy advertisements for an underwear brand.

The former Home And Away star is the face - and body - for Jockey's "She's got the power" campaign. It's not the first time she has gotten down to her undies for the company, and she shared the news to her fans via her Instagram account, where she has 282,000 followers.

"Once again excited and flattered to be your @jockey_anz ambassador!" she wrote on the post, which quickly earned nearly 10,000 likes.

It is the third time she has been a Jockey's model.

In another post the 40-year-old shared the TV ad that launches the campaign that features her and several other women - and she teased "stay tuned for more".

"Well I would like to think that was a successful launch of my brand new Jockey underwear campaign 'She's Got The Power'. I had a lot of fun on both my morning television appearances and I've done loads of interviews and it's been so nice to finally share the campaign with everyone...which is all about celebrating the magic powers we possess as women and encouraging us all to be confident and comfortable at the same time," she said on Instagram.

Ritchie said there would be another event (today) where the campaign would be further launched at a luncheon.

"And I will see you then," she told fans.

Ritchie, who has a daughter, Mae, with husband Stuart Webb, told The Daily Telegraph that stripping down for a photo shoot isn't as easy as it looks.

"I'm doing my best acting work yet in front of the camera, and it also proves that confidence is a mind game and on that day I'm a confident Kate Ritchie," she said.

"I'm certainly out of my comfort zone, despite being in the most comfortable underwear there is on the market, it is still me standing in front of a group of people having my photograph taken."