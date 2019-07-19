Now's the time to focus

FINALS BOUND: The Emerald Rams will play for a grand final spot on August 3, having secured second spot on the ladder.

FINALS BOUND: The Emerald Rams will play for a grand final spot on August 3, having secured second spot on the ladder. Contributed

RUGBY UNION: GALVANISED in the second half against Capella last Saturday, the Emerald Rams secured second place on the ladder in the Arcadian Organic Cup.

Their 31-12 victory means that regardless of results in the final round of the season, Emerald will play off against the Clermont Bushpigs for a spot in the grand final.

With nothing much separating the teams at half-time, Emerald Rams player Cam Heath admitted it was a harder than anticipated clash.

"It was definitely a pretty hard fought game,” Heath said. "We got an early try and thought we'd be in for a comfortable day but they (Capella) fought back hard.”

"We had to battle through the day to get the result.”

Eyes are partially fixed on the horizon to the inevitable first-versus-second clash between Emerald and Clermont on August 3, with the winner to go straight into the grand final.

"Clermont are the form side of the competition - they keep turning out big wins even when they haven't been at full strength,” Heath said. "It's going to take a continual improvement from us over the coming weeks.

"We're really going to have to turn up in finals with our best team on the paddock and play really well to test them (Clermont).”

With one game left against Capella in Capella before the finals, the Rams have a few things to address.

"Improving our lineouts has been a continual focus and we'll keep working on that to make sure we secure more of our own ball,” Heath said. "And our general phase play, making sure we can get a bit more of a roll-on there.”