Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer from the Northern Region has been stood down after an investigation into excessive force used on a juvenile at a watch house. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
A police officer from the Northern Region has been stood down after an investigation into excessive force used on a juvenile at a watch house. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
News

NQ cop sacked after using excess force on young crim

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
12th Mar 2020 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A middle-aged police officer has been dismissed from the force after using excessive force on a juvenile who was being held in a watch house.

The 53-year-old senior constable from Northern Region was dismissed from the Queensland Police Service yesterday after an investigation was launched into the incidents from April 2018.

Queensland Police Service said in a statement the juvenile detainee was being held in a watch house when the officer used excessive force on them.

The statement said police informed the public of the dismissal in keeping with the commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability within the police force.

More Stories

Show More
dismissed excessive force juvenile police officer sacked

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Patrick’s Day celebration a chance to make friends

        St Patrick’s Day celebration a chance to make friends

        News The Emerald Neighbourhood Centre is holding its annual morning tea next week.

        Workshops to reduce suicide rates in regional towns

        premium_icon Workshops to reduce suicide rates in regional towns

        News Students and adults will be learn to identify and deal with mental health issues in...

        Mum shaves to help children suffering from cancer

        premium_icon Mum shaves to help children suffering from cancer

        News The Emerald mum was inspired by children at her son’s school.

        Devastating cancer diagnosis for young first time dad

        premium_icon Devastating cancer diagnosis for young first time dad

        Health High school footy mates rally around family after shocking news.