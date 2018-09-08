Menu
Greg Inglis was less than impressed with this tackle.
Rugby League

Storm star cleared over GI chicken wing tackle

8th Sep 2018 6:16 PM

MELBOURNE Storm prop Jesse Bromwich has been cleared of a chicken wing tackle on Greg Inglis that left the Souths star clutching his shoulder in pain.

The incident took place five minutes into the Storm's clash with South Sydney at AAMI Park,

The Rabbitohs skipper was not impressed with the tackle and appealed to the referee as he was put to ground.

Replays appeared to show Storm prop Jesse Bromwich grabbing at Inglis's arm.

"You can see his arm, they're twisting it at the top there," Fox Sports commentator Braith Anasta said.

"He's not happy.

"Again the tackling technique of the Melbourne Storm will come under question."

On Saturday, however, the NRL advised there were no charges from the match review panel.

When asked post-game, Inglis said: "That's for (the match review committee) to look at. Can't help it."

